Washington Wizards Star Guard Bradley Beal to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Washington Wizards have been dealt a significant blow on the injury front.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, star guard Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Sources: Wizards star Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2022

Beal, who’s missed Washington’s last four games, suffered the injury on January 29 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards have gone 1-3 over that span.

The club had initially explored numerous treatment options before ultimately deciding on surgery.

Beal finishes his season with averages of 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games for the Wiz.

With Beal now sidelined indefinitely, Kyle Kuzma will continue to see an uptick in usage and remains the only reliable player on a Wizards offense ranked 22nd overall (106.8 PPG). Kuzma has struggled with his shot in his past two games but had averaged over 24 points and nine rebounds in his previous four contests.

Washington will travel to Brooklyn on Thursday to battle the Nets.

