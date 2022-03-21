76ers' Embiid and Harden Out Monday vs. Heat by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Joel Embiid and James Harden will be out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Sixers will rest Embiid for back soreness and Harden to help heal his hamstring. Philadelphia played the night before, losing to the Toronto Raptors 93-88, with Embiid clocking 37 minutes and Harden playing 38. The team is also playing its third game in four nights.

Embiid is tied with LeBron James for the NBA scoring lead, averaging 29.8 points a game. He’s also eighth in rebounds with 11.3 and is second among centers with 4.3 assists. Embiid is currently the favorite to win the NBA’s Regular Season MVP award at -165.

In the 11 games Harden has played for the 76ers, he’s averaged 22.4 points, 10.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and seven rebounds. The Sixers have also only lost three games with Harden in the lineup.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Philadelphia 76ers are +250 against the Miami Heat.