Atlanta Braves Sign Free Agent Closer Kenley Jansen

The Atlanta Braves have signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year contract, Sean Bavazzano of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

This is a bit of a surprise as the Braves ponied up $16 million for Jansen. This comes just one day after the Jansen’s former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to a multi-year deal. Perhaps there is some gamesmanship going on between the two teams that met in the National League Championship Series last season.

Jansen finished last season with 38 saves in 43 opportunities. He had a 2.22 ERA and 1.04 WHIP along with 86 Ks in 69 IP. Jansen will likely be the closer for the Braves this season which will relegate Will Smith to a setup role. Blake Treinen is the favorite to close for the Dodgers now that Jansen has departed.

