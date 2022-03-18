Atlanta Falcons Push Back Matt Ryan's Roster Bonus to Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be legitimate contenders in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have pushed back the $7.5 million roster bonus due to quarterback Matt Ryan from Friday to Tuesday.

Falcons now have pushed back the $7.5 million roster bonus due Friday to QB Matt Ryan to Tuesday, giving Atlanta four extra days to hear the Deshaun Watson decision and be able to trade Ryan if necessary, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

It is an exciting development, as it buys the organization an extra four days while awaiting Watson’s decision. It also gives them time to work out a potential trade involving Ryan.

Watson missed the entire 2021 season following allegations of sexual assault. However, the 26-year-old was recently cleared of any criminal charges, opening the door for further trade talks.

Watson has reportedly narrowed down his destinations to the Falcons and New Orleans Saints following meetings with several teams.

As for Ryan, he has spent his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. Turning 37 in May, the future Hall of Famer is coming off a down season, one in which he threw just 20 touchdowns – the lowest since his rookie campaign.

