Atlanta Falcons Restructuring Contract of QB Matt Ryan

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the Atlanta Falcons are restructuring the contract of starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan is owed a $7.5M roster bonus on March 19th and has a $16.25M salary for 2022.



His $48.662M cap hit for 2022 was the biggest in the NFL headed into the season, Atlanta gets some room — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 11, 2022

While it’s uncertain how much the Falcons will save from the restructure, it should provide them much more flexibility on the free-agent market.

A franchise icon, Ryan had a down year in 2021. Losing number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley midway through the season, the 36-year-old finished with 3,968 yards passing (lowest since 2011) and 20 touchdowns – his fewest since his rookie campaign. Ryan’s adjusted yards per attempt (6.8) was also the third-lowest in the NFL.

The former third-overall pick in 2008 has spent his entire 14-year career in Atlanta.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons at +490 odds to win the NFC South.