Avalanche Star Nathan MacKinnon Out; Evaluated for Injury by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Colorado Avalanche fans are holding their collective breaths.

According to Avalanche reporter Peter Baugh of The Athletic, superstar forward, Nathan MacKinnon is being evaluated for what is being described as an upper-body injury and is out for Tuesday’s Western Conference showdown with the Calgary Flames.

Bednar said there's no sense of timeline around Nathan MacKinnon. Asked the level of concern around the team, Bednar said "high." https://t.co/ix2Mc7Jy3f — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 29, 2022

Early speculation is that MacKinnon could have suffered a hand fracture stemming from his fight with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba on Sunday – a game the Avs lost in overtime 3-2.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar was asked what his level of concern is regarding the 26-year-old’s injury, to which he replied, “high.”

MacKinnon will be flown back to Denver for evaluations and there is no timetable for his return.

The former first overall pick is having another outstanding year for the league-best Avalanche, notching 70 points (22 G, 48 A) in 51 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Colorado at +1.5 (-225) on the puck line and +122 on the moneyline in the wake of MacKinnon’s injury.