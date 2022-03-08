Big 12 Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Baylor Slight Favorite Over Kansas by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

How damn resilient is this Baylor team? The Bears entered the season losing four starters from the national championship roster and suffered a season-ending injury to center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and a long-term injury to second-leading scorer LJ Cryer. Yet, they finished the season as co-Big 12 champions, are a near-lock to be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and have just one Quad 2 loss or worse on their resume. Head coach Scott Drew is the coach you want to be backing whenever you can and once again he has a group that has bought in that will give it to opponents on both ends of the floor.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.