Big Ten Championship Game Betting Guide: Iowa & Purdue Square Off for Title in Indy by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Big Ten Championship Game Preview

Selection Sunday is here and with it, one of the biggest staples of conference tournament week. The Big Ten Championship Game will be on full display on CBS this afternoon as the lead-in game and grand finale of the conference tournaments prior to the revealing of the field of 68 for the Big Dance. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers will battle it out in Indianapolis for the final automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. To get you prepared for the championship game, we take a dive into the odds and see where there may be some value in the matchup.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Details

Iowa: 25-9 (12-8) | Purdue: 27-6 (14-6)

Date: 03/13/2022 | Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Indianapolis, IN | Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Iowa vs. Purdue Odds

Moneyline: Iowa +115 | Purdue -138

Spread: Iowa +2.5 (-110) | Purdue -2.5 (-110)

Total: 150.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa vs. Purdue Analysis

If you like high scoring and optional defense, you will need to tune in to this one as Purdue and Iowa are the two best offenses in the entire nation per KenPom. The last time the two best offenses matched up? Last year’s national championship between Gonzaga and Baylor, a game that cleared 150 points. Superstars such as Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey, and Trevion Williams are the types of players you need in a game to get you over a total this lofty.

The ability of both teams to knock down shots will serve this over well, as will their porous defenses. The Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes rank 102nd and 96th nationally on the defensive end and it certainly showed in their second regular-season matchup. In a game that saw just 66 possessions, a slower pace for Iowa, these two still found their way over this number in an 83-73 Purdue victory. These sides are far too close to make any sort of play on a team, but the total feels incredibly low here. Back the over in the Big Ten Championship Game this afternoon.

The Play: Over 150.5 (-110)