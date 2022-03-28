Bills Building New $1.4 Billion Stadium by 2026 in Orchard Park by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports the Buffalo Bills announced an agreement to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills announce 30-year deal for new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.



The official groundbreaking scheduled for next spring and aiming for 2026 completion. 62,000 seats, open air, “built for Buffalo,” per Pegula Sports EVP Ron Raccuia. pic.twitter.com/1atuAZUrKQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2022

Construction will start in the spring of 2023, with a completion date in 2026, and comes with a 30-year lease. The open-air stadium will seat 62,000 fans.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “We are grateful for the time, efforts, and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there.”

The funding will come from a combination of the NFL, Buffalo Bills, New York state, and Erie County. The Bills and NFL are on the hook for $550 million, New York state will provide $600, and Erie County will chip in $250 million.

The New York State legislature will still need to approve the budget, and Erie County still needs to rubber-stamp the deal.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +650.