Blazers' Josh Hart Ruled Out vs. Spurs on Wednesday by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to team reporter Jamie Hudson, Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Greg Brown (left ankle; sprain) is probable; Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (left foot) & Simons (left knee) are out for tomorrow’s game vs Spurs — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudson_) March 23, 2022

It now marks back-to-back absences for Hart with the left knee injury. It’s a significant loss for a Portland team that sits in 12th in the West and just two games out of play-in tournament contention. With Damian Lillard out of the lineup, Hart has become the team’s primary scoring option, making this loss substantial on the offensive end.

Hart has averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 13 starts for Portland since being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. With the five-year veteran out of the lineup, expect Justise Winslow to remain in the starting lineup while Kris Dunn should see more run in the backcourt.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, with the total set at 233.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.