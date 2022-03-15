Brewers Add Former MVP Andrew McCutchen by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Former MVP and Gold Glove winner Andrew McCutchen has decided on a landing spot for the upcoming season. Daniel Alvarez-Montes confirmed that McCutchen agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Details of the agreement were not provided.

OF Andrew McCutchen is in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell @ElExtrabase. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) March 14, 2022

McCutchen has spent 13 seasons in the majors, the past three of which have been with the Philadelphia Phillies. In total, the 35-year-old has 1,052 runs, 933 runs batted in, 270 home runs, and a .476 slugging percentage.

Last year, McCutchen showed that he’s still got some power left in his bat, knocking in 27 round-trippers, his highest total since 2017.

The Brewers have legitimate World Series aspirations this season. McCutchen solidifies their outfield platoon, and they have a dangerous combination of solid offensive contributors, defensive specialists, and a dynamite pitching staff.

That’s reflected in their betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as the Brew Crew are betting favorites to take down the NL Central and sit near the top of the World Series futures board at +1600.