Bruce Arians Retires; Todd Bowles Named Buccaneers New Head Coach by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Bruce Arians is stepping away from coaching.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official Twitter, Arians is retiring as the team’s head coach after three seasons.

Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2022

The 69-year-old will transition to a front-office role where he will serve as the Buccaneers’ Senior Football Consultant.

It is a surprising decision after quarterback Tom Brady recently announced he would return to the club for the 2022 campaign.

In a corresponding move, Arians personally tabbed Tampa Bay’s current and now former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as the organization’s next head coach.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” said Arians. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting [general manager] Jason Licht and his staff. I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition — everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

Arians ends his Bucs tenure with a 31-18 record, including a victory in Super Bowl LV.

As for Bowles, this will be his second go-around as head coach, having previously served as the New York Jets boss from 2015-2018, where he amassed a 24-40 mark.

“I wanted to ensure when I walked away that Todd Bowles would have the best opportunity to succeed,” Arians stated. So many head coaches come into situations where they are set up for failure, and I didn’t want that for Todd.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Tampa Bay at +700 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.