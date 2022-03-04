Buy! Buy! Buy! Take Southern Illinois (+3.5) Against Drake by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-14) vs. Drake Bulldogs (22-9)

Date: 03/04/2022

Time: 09:30 PM

Location: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Missouri



Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs Odds

Moneyline: Southern Illinois Salukis (+130) vs. Drake Bulldogs (-156)

Spread: Southern Illinois Salukis (+3) vs. Drake Bulldogs (-3)

Game Total: 126.5

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs News and Notes

It’s quarterfinal Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Arch Madness). The Morning After’s Ben Stevens has his eyes set on the matchup between sixth seed Southern Illinois and third seed Drake.

Specifically, Stevens sees plenty of value in the Salukis at +3.5 underdogs (now +3).

As Stevens notes, Southern Illinois posted the best conference record in the Missouri Valley, going 13-5 against the number. It was the opposite for the Bulldogs, who compiled an ATS mark of just 6-11.

While the Salukis may not present value in winning the MVC tournament (no team seeded five or lower has ever won), Stevens is taking the points and rolling with them tonight as his Buy, Buy, Buy, best bet of the day.

We agree with Stevens and recommend taking Southern Illinois at +3 on the spread.

