Cade Cunningham Returns From Two-Game Absence vs. Cavaliers

Detroit rookie point guard Cade Cunningham is back in the starting lineup on Saturday night when the Pistons travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cunningham has missed the past two games with an unspecified illness.

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will play tonight and Killian Hayes is out. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 19, 2022

The Oklahoma State product burst onto the NBA scene in his rookie year. Cunningham averages 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, ranking second, third, and first on the team. That has resulted in the second-best Value Over Replacement Player ranking second on the team.

Killian Hayes moved into the starting lineup with Cunningham available, taking over shooting guard duties with Cory Joseph sliding into the one-spot. As noted by Rod Beard, Hayes is out of the lineup against the Cavs.

The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak last time out against the Orlando Magic. The betting odds are not in their favor as they enter tonight’s contest as +6.5 underdogs, per the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook.