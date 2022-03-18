Cardinals expected to be without Jack Flaherty in April by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jack Flaherty is likely to begin the season on the injured list for the St. Louis Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis-Dispatch reports.

Jack Flaherty will not be available for opening day after receiving a PRP injection to address a small tear in his right shoulder, says Mozeliak. No throw for two week, then treatment plan will be set. #stlcards — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 18, 2022

Flaherty has been diagnosed with a small tear in his right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. If you’re an optimist, this diagnosis could’ve been much worse as Tommy John surgery was rumored after Flaherty went for a second opinion earlier this week.

The Cardinals ace had a PRP injection Friday, and the team will reassess his situation in early April. Flaherty had injury problems last season and dealt with oblique and shoulder issues. If all goes well, he is expected back in the rotation in early May.

The Brewers are the favorite to win the National League Central at -125. The Cardinals are next at +200. You can find the odds for any MLB team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.