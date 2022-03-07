Cavs' Jarrett Allen Did Not Return Sunday vs. Raptors by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen did not return in Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to a left quad contusion, per Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour.

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen has a left quad contusion and will not return. — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) March 7, 2022

Allen exited the game in the second quarter with an early finish to his night. The Cavaliers took care of business against the Raptors securing the 104-96 victory. Kevin Love picked up some extra minutes with Allen out for the game. He could potentially see even more court time and slot back into the starting lineup if Allen misses any time down the road.

Allen has averaged 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 55 starts on the season. The big man’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days as the Cavaliers travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Tuesday.

