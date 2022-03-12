Clayton Kershaw Has Signed a One-Year Contract With the Los Angeles Dodgers by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

There was some thought that Kershaw might leave the only team he has ever played for in free agency after not being given a qualifying offer after the season, but in the end, Kershaw will return to the Dodgers for a 15th season. Kershaw finished the 2021 campaign with a 10-8 record, 3.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched over 22 starts. The ERA was the worst for Kershaw since his rookie season when he posted an ERA of 4.26.

The knock, on Kershaw for the past couple of seasons has been durability. An injury is not a matter of if with him, but when. Kershaw hasn’t made more than 30 starts in a season or thrown more than 200 innings since the 2015 campaign. Kershaw is no longer be expected to be the staff’s ace as that honor falls to Walker Buehler, but he is likely to be considered no worse than their third starter behind fellow southpaw Julio Urias.

