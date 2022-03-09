Colts Trade Carson Wentz To Commanders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Indianapolis Colts have traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The deal includes Wentz and 2022 second-round pick heading to the Commanders, while the Colts will receive a 2022 second and third-round pick along with a 2023 third-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of Washington’s plays this season. This will be the former Eagle’s third team in three seasons after a one-year stint in Indianapolis ended after a shocking loss to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in their season-finale, which eliminated them from playoff contention.

In 2021, Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 starts. With a solid win-now roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Colts dip into the quarterback market during free agency to find their next signal-caller. Indianapolis will enter free agency with over $70 million in cap space, the most in the NFL.

Washington Commanders NFC East Odds

The Washington Commanders are currently +500 to win the NFC East for the 2022 season, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.