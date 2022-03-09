Colts Trade Carson Wentz To Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts have traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
The deal includes Wentz and 2022 second-round pick heading to the Commanders, while the Colts will receive a 2022 second and third-round pick along with a 2023 third-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of Washington’s plays this season. This will be the former Eagle’s third team in three seasons after a one-year stint in Indianapolis ended after a shocking loss to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in their season-finale, which eliminated them from playoff contention.
In 2021, Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 starts. With a solid win-now roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Colts dip into the quarterback market during free agency to find their next signal-caller. Indianapolis will enter free agency with over $70 million in cap space, the most in the NFL.
Washington Commanders NFC East Odds
The Washington Commanders are currently +500 to win the NFC East for the 2022 season, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.