Deshaun Watson's Arrival to Impact the NFC South Division Odds by SportsGrid

Tom Brady is back in Tampa, but he likely won’t be the only star quarterback playing in the NFC South.

As ESPN reported on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are officially out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, leaving only the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons as possible destinations.

This raises the question, how will Watson’s arrival affect the overall landscape of the division?

Current NFC South Futures Odds – Per FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -160

New Orleans Saints +280

Atlanta Falcons +280

Carolina Panthers +1400

While the Bucs will likely remain division favorites regardless of where Watson winds up, their odds seem less secure if the 26-year-old ultimately lands with the Saints. Backed by a Super-Bowl caliber defense, Watson would be surrounded by All-Pros Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, as well as solid deep-threat Marquez Callaway, and promising tight end Adam Trautman. Furthermore, Brady has consistently struggled against the Saints throughout his tenure in Tampa Bay, posting a 1-4 mark against them (including the postseason). That record is all the more impressive if you’re a New Orleans fan, as the club dealt with a declining Drew Brees in 2020 and a revolving door of quarterback options in 2021.

Atlanta is an interesting case. The Falcons are a mess defensively and have very little in the way of offensive firepower outside of Pro-Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (the club failed to re-sign Russell Gage). Watson would surely make the Birds more competitive, but with so many needs on both sides of the ball, it could be a couple of years before Atlanta is viewed as a legitimate contender.