Flyers Trade Claude Giroux to Panthers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL Trade Deadline frenzy is underway, and the Florida Panthers are involved in another noteworthy transaction. Florida acquired Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux as they gear up for a postseason push. Several NHL insiders had the news; however, it’s unclear who the Panthers are sending the other way.

Giroux has spent his 15-year career with the Flyers, playing in his 1,000th game on Thursday. The 34-year-old is second on the team in scoring, recording 18 goals and 24 assists through 57 games.

Analytically, Giroux also ranks as one of the best, sitting second in Corsi rating at five-on-five and putting up the best expected goals-for rating among qualified players.

Giroux joins the highest-scoring team in the NHL and should complement their top-six forward corps, including Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart.

The Panthers sit second on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced at +500 to claim hockey’s holy grail.