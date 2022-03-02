Georgetown Releases Statement in Support of Head Coach Patrick Ewing by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Georgetown has released a statement in support of head coach Patrick Ewing, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Georgetown has released a statement in support of Patrick Ewing. pic.twitter.com/RojvGdXdPc — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2022

Ewing has undoubtedly struggled at Georgetown and has had just one winning season in five years with the program. The statement mentions that part of the support is his success in last year’s Big East Tournament, where Georgetown shocked the conference and won the tournament as the eighth seed. This season has undeniably been his worst as the Hoyas currently sit at 0-17 in conference play which has had plenty calling for him to be let go in recent weeks. But for now, it seems the program will stick with the Hall of Famer at the helm as the statement also said they will “make the necessary changes to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

Georgetown Big East Tournament Odds

Georgetown is currently +41000 to win the 2022 Big East Tournament, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.