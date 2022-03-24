Grizzlies' Ja Morant Will Have Knee Injury Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Memphis Grizzlies will finish the NBA’s regular season without their superstar point guard.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to deal with soreness in his right knee.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee, coach Taylor Jenkins says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2022

The issue has forced the 22-year-old to miss Memphis’ past two games.

Fortunately for Grizzlies’ fans, head coach Taylor Jenkins does not believe Morant is dealing with a severe issue, and the club expects the All-Star to return for the start of the postseason.

This season, Morant has been nothing short of spectacular for the Grizzlies, posting averages of 27.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 56 games. His brilliance is a significant reason why Memphis finds itself holding down the number two seed in the Western Conference.

In the meantime, backup point guard Tyus Jones should take Morant’s spot in the starting lineup until the latter is back to full health.

The Grizz are in action against the Indiana Pacers tonight, where they are currently -11 home favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.