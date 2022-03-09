How Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Moves Affected Super Bowl Odds Tuesday was a big day in the NFL by Jenna Ciccotelli 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday was bound to be a big day in the NFL as it was the deadline for teams to place the franchise tag on players, but the impact of the day on the future of the league became even bigger as Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson — two players whose futures were rumored to have been up in the air — went on the move.

Rodgers reportedly will return to the Green Bay Packers, while Wilson is moving to the Denver Broncos, who sent a hefty package to the Seattle Seahawks in return for the signal-caller. Those moves worked wonders on both the Packers’ and Broncos’ Super Bowl odds, with PointsBet reporting the Packers moved to 10-to-1 from 14-to-1 to win the Super Bowl while the Broncos had a massive leap from +2200 to +1400.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Green Bay is +800 while the Broncos are 12-to-1. As evidenced here, it’s worth shopping around on Super Bowl odds.

Despite the blockbuster deals, neither team is favored to win the Super Bowl in 2023. The Buffalo Bills remain the favorite at +650 and the Kansas City Chiefs are chasing at 7-to-1. The Los Angeles Rams are 10-to-1 to repeat, while the San Francisco 49ers, like the Broncos, are 12-to-1.

The new league year begins March 16, so there is sure to be plenty more movement on these lines.