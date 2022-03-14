Jets Intend to Sign C.J. Uzomah to 3-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Zach Wilson has a new target to build chemistry with and help the New York Jets grow. Adam Schefter reports that the Jets intend to sign former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah intends to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Uzomah has spent all seven seasons of his professional career with the Bengals and is coming off a career year. The former Auburn Tiger had a career-best 493 receiving yards and 49 receptions in 2021, starting 16 games for Cincinnati en route to Super Bowl LVI.

Uzomah joins a passing attack that averaged 208.3 yards per game last season, good enough for 20th in the league.

The Jets have their work cut out for them in the AFC East, currently sitting with the worst odds to win the division at +1700. We’ll also find them at the bottom of the Super Bowl market priced as +15000 longshots, the second-worst odds in the league.

All line info courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.