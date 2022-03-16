Joc Pederson Agrees to Deal with Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

A talking point in the Braves’ postseason, and eventual World Series win, Pederson appeared in 64 games as a member of the Atlanta, slashing .249/.325/.428 with seven home runs. Known for his time as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson was released at the beginning of the 2021 season, signing with the Chicago Cubs, before landing with Atlanta. Pederson played 15 games for the Braves in the postseason, hitting .205 with a .271 OBP, three home runs, and nine RBI.

Last year, the Giants made an improbable run to the postseason, clinching the National League West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres–both early-season favorites, with a 107-55 record.

San Francisco is +2200 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and open their season with a weekend homestand against the Miami Marlins.