Joel Embiid to Start Wednesday for 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers announce Joel Embiid will start Wednesday in a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
tonight's starting five:— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2022
• @MatisseThybulle
• @Tobias31
• @JoelEmbiid – ‼️
• @TyreseMaxey
• @JHarden13
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/H70uwSsTyX
Embiid appeared on the injury report late Wednesday afternoon, reportedly dealing with a lingering back injury. The versatile big last played in a 114-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night, scoring 34 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording nine rebounds and four assists.
A primary playmaker in the 76ers rotation, Embiid is averaging 36 minutes, 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game, leading the team with a 37% usage rate. Given the demanding late schedule of the 76ers, Embiid has been a rest candidate as of late, with the team currently holding on to a third-place record of 41-26 in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Embiid is priced at $10,900 on FanDuel.
The 76ers are a 4-point road favorite against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219.5-point total.