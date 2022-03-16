Joel Embiid to Start Wednesday for 76ers by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia 76ers announce Joel Embiid will start Wednesday in a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid appeared on the injury report late Wednesday afternoon, reportedly dealing with a lingering back injury. The versatile big last played in a 114-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night, scoring 34 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording nine rebounds and four assists.

A primary playmaker in the 76ers rotation, Embiid is averaging 36 minutes, 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game, leading the team with a 37% usage rate. Given the demanding late schedule of the 76ers, Embiid has been a rest candidate as of late, with the team currently holding on to a third-place record of 41-26 in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Embiid is priced at $10,900 on FanDuel.

The 76ers are a 4-point road favorite against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219.5-point total.