LA Lakers Star LeBron James Listed as Questionable for Tuesday's Game with Left Knee Soreness by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In Tuesday’s NBA Injury Report LeBron James is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. It seems doubtful that James will miss Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, but he is on the injury report.

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost two straight, the latest being a 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. James has led the Lakers in scoring in their previous seven straight games, of which they lost five. He paces the team in scoring over the entire season, averaging 29 points a game. James is putting up ridiculous numbers across the board–MVP numbers–especially for a 37-year-old. In addition to his points, he’s averaging 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season.

The Lakers are currently without Anthony Davis, so losing James would be the final nail in the coffin for their postseason chances.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is +180 on the moneyline and +5.5 on the spread against the Mavs.