Lakers' LeBron James Will Be Available Wednesday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (knee) will be available for Wednesday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (knee soreness) will return tonight against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2022

James missed out on Monday’s matchup with the Spurs, but it was more likely rest than anything else. Los Angeles sits in ninth place in the Western Conference and is three games ahead of the 11th-place Portland Trail Blazers. If the Lakers want to maintain their positioning in the West’s top ten and maybe make a push into the top eight, they can’t afford many more rest nights from LeBron for the remainder of the season.

James has averaged 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 46 starts on the season. With him back in the lineup, expect Talen Horton-Tucker to head back to the bench in Wednesday’s matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently seven-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, with the total set at 235.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.