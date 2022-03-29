Logan Webb Named Giants' Opening Day Starter by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It wasn’t so long ago that the MLB season was in jeopardy, but here we are a few weeks later, and teams are naming their Opening Day starters. The San Francisco Giants were among the first to confirm, noting Logan Webb would be toeing the rubber for their season-opening game against the Miami Marlins.

Official: Logan Webb is the #SFGiants Opening Day starter, Gabe Kapler announces. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) March 28, 2022

Webb is coming off a career-best season. The 25-year-old set benchmarks in virtually every category, highlighted by his 0.5 home runs per nine innings, 2.72 fielding independent pitching, and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. The Giants are hoping to get a few more innings out of Webb, surpassing the 148.1 innings he pitched last year.

Outstanding pitching and resurgent seasons from a few veterans helped the Giants to a surprising NL West crown in 2021. However, the outlook for this year is a little more guarded.

San Fran sits third in NL West futures betting at +550, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and is +2500 to win it all, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.