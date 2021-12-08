Seiya Suzuki? Kris Bryant? Five Options To Strengthen Red Sox Outfield

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard not to wonder whether the Boston Red Sox have anything else up their sleeve this offseason.

They already signed a trio of starting pitchers — James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill — and traded Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that brought Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston. But the door remains open for additional moves before Opening Day 2022, especially since the Red Sox’s current roster allows them to be flexible in their search for upgrades.

In fact, while the Red Sox tweaked their outfield with the Renfroe-Bradley trade, a surprising swap that theoretically could shift Kiké Hernández to second base on a more consistent basis, it’s entirely possible Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom isn’t done addressing that area.

As it stands, Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo could flank Bradley on the grass, with Hernández moving to the keystone. Or, as Bloom acknowledged, the Red Sox could deploy both Bradley and Hernández in the outfield at the same time, with one presumably playing center field while the other mans right field. That seemingly would lead to extra playing time at second base for someone like Christian Arroyo.

Whatever the case, the Red Sox have options. And they could have even more — or different — options by the time spring training rolls around, especially if they dip back into the outfield market. After all, Duran remains relatively unproven, and the ability to plug either Bradley or Hernández into center field means Boston can explore a wide range of free agent and trade scenarios.

So, what are some of the possibilities? Let’s evaluate five options for strengthening the Red Sox’s outfield, keeping in mind this exercise deals entirely with hypotheticals.

Option 1: Bring back Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber was an imperfect fit last season when the Red Sox acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, as Boston didn’t need a designated hitter or a left fielder, with J.D. Martinez and Verdugo holding down those respective roles. Yet, Schwarber eventually proved a perfect fit from an offensive standpoint, lengthening Boston’s lineup with an advanced approach that undeniably rubbed off on some of his new teammates.