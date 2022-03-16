Nets' Ben Simmons Sidelined Indefinitely by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports Ben Simmons will remain out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup after undergoing a procedure for a lingering back injury.

Nash says there is no timeline for Simmons’ return to the practice floor for now. They have to wait to see how he responds over the next few days and then set a schedule. Nash still hopeful Simmons will return at some point this season. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 16, 2022

Simmons reportedly received an epidural during the Nets’ road trip and has yet to play this season. The 2016 first overall pick made headlines earlier in the season over trade demands as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, Simmons played 58 games, averaging 32 minutes, 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game, recording a 20% usage rate, which was well below team leader Joel Embiid.

Head coach Steven Nash reports the procedure is expected to accelerate Simmons’ recovery time, hoping to have him join the team at some point.

The Nets acquired Simmons at the NBA trade deadline in a deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers.

Brooklyn squares off against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night and is a 3-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 222-point total.