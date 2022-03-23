Nets' Seth Curry Ruled Out For Wednesday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nets guard Seth Curry is out vs. Memphis tonight with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2022

Curry suffered the left ankle injury in the team’s victory over the Utah Jazz and will now miss some action. The Nets sit right in the thick of the play-in tournament spots but are just three games out of sixth place in the East, the last spot to avoid the play-in tournament. He’ll be a significant loss if his absence stretches out for long, with 30.3 minutes per game now out of the rotation.

Curry has averaged 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 13 starts with the Brooklyn Nets this season. With him out of the action, expect Cam Thomas to be the primary beneficiary that should see more minutes and usage.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently one-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, with the total set at 237.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.