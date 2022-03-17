New Orleans Saints Meet With Deshaun Watson Again, Panthers and Browns Out as Destinations by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports that the Carolina Panthers will likely not acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Barring a Hail Mary, seems to be headed this way for the Panthers as well. https://t.co/LN2F8SWbFY — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, Jeff Howe reported that the Cleveland Browns were out as a Watson destination, making their relationship with Baker Mayfield awkward. Watson would not waive his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland.

The New Orleans Saints are the frontrunners to land Watson. The Saints have the assets and the cap space to make a deal with Watson possible. Presumably, the Atlanta Falcons are still a possible destination. Falcons team owner Arthur Blank said he is “fond” of Watson. Watson is currently entangled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Watson last played in 2020, completing 382 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Houston Texans. For a trade to take place, Watson will have to waive his no-trade clause, and the Texans will have to agree to the terms of the offer.

