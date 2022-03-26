New York Jets Sign Kicker Greg Zuerlein by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Jets have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein, the Jets official website reports.

Zuerlein was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month in a cost-cutting move. Last season, Zuerlein went 42-48 on extra-point attempts and 29-35 on field-goal attempts. The Jets still have Eddie Pieiro on the roster, but Zuerlein should be expected to be the favorite to win the job.

Somehow we don’t think the signing of Zuerlein will make Jets fans feel any better about losing out to division rival Miami Dolphins as both teams tried to trade for Tyreek Hill this week. The Jets were said to have offered at least two second-round picks but Hill ultimately decided to take his talents to South Beach.

The Jets are expected to be the worst team in the AFC East next season and maybe in all of the AFC. They are +2000 to win their division.