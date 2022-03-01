NFL Combine Odds: You Can Actually Bet On Bench Press, 40-Yard Dash Will anybody throw up 40 bench reps at 225? by Sam Panayotovich 24 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Believe it or not, I have never placed a bet on the NFL Combine before.

That could change over the next two days because I’m actually able to make the drive up to New Hampshire and fire legal wagers on the bench press, broad jump, 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill and vertical jump over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seriously.

You’re probably wondering who would wager on something like the NFL Combine, but bettors would get down on almost anything with the right information. After all, Americans were pumping bets on Korean baseball and Nicaraguan soccer during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without further ado, let’s examine the betting odds on this year’s event:

Fastest 40-yard dash time?

Over/Under 4.29 seconds u-130

I’m inclined to think one of these stud prospects goes “Under” 4.29 seconds because athletes seemingly get quicker and more athletic as the world turns. I don’t love laying -130, but “Under” is the move.

Anyone to break the NFL Combine record in 40-yard dash?

Yes +500 | No -1000

I feel like we’re being baited to take the “Yes.” John Ross posted a 4.22 in 2017 in a heat that actually strained both his calves. I’ll say “No,” because nobody is out here trying to get hurt and 4.22 is an insane number to break. But there’s no way I’m laying -1000, so it’s a pass.

Will anybody throw up 40 reps on the bench press?

Over/Under 39.5 reps o-120

I’m not exactly sure what I’m missing here. Eighteen different prospects have pumped 41 reps, including record holder Stephen Pea’s NFL Combine record of 49 in 2011. I’ve got a gut feeling that one of the monster defensive lineman — Jordan Davis or George Karlaftis — can get the “Over” with ease.

Highest vertical jump?

Over/Under 43.5 inches

No idea.

Fastest 60-yard shuttle?

Over/Under 10.81 seconds

Shelton Gibson clocked in with the aforementioned time in 2017 and that’s about all I know about the 60-yard shuttle. This is a drill that’s generally used to measure endurance among lineman and linebackers, but everybody competes, so odds are good that it’s a receiver or cornerback. But literally flip a coin.