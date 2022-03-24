NHL Cancels Ducks, Golden Knights Trade Involving Evgenii Dadonov by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Evgenii Dadonov is staying in Las Vegas after all.

As NHL Public Relations reports, the league has canceled Monday’s trade between the Golden Knights and Ducks, which would have sent Dadonov to Anaheim.

The NHL released a statement Wednesday regarding the decision, saying, “The trade could not be concluded because Dadonov’s contract includes a limited no-trade clause which has not been complied with.”

The 33-year-old is expected to be in the lineup for Vegas on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Initially acquired by the Ducks at Monday’s trade deadline, it was apparently unknown to both squads that Anaheim was not on Dadonov’s list of preferred trade destinations.

“We respect and accept the decision made today by the NHL with regard to our trade with Vegas on Monday,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. “Evgenii Dadonov is a player we thought could help our team this year and beyond. We will move forward…”

Dadonov has recorded 27 points in 62 games for the Golden Knights this season.

