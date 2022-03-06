Otto Porter is Starting for Warriors Saturday vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors are once again rolling with a new-look starting five.

Veteran Otto Porter will be in the starting lineup for the Warriors in tonight’s clash with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com arena â this according to Anthony Slater, who covers LA for The Athletic.

Warriors starters tonight at Lakers



Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter

Kevon Looney — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2022

With Gary Payton II labeled day-to-day with a knee injury and out of the lineup this evening, Warriors coach Steve Kerr will turn to the former third overall pick. Porter gets the nod for the 13th time this season and, overall, is averaging 8.1 PPG along with 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

The 28-year-old has been playing just under 20 minutes per game, and a modest increase is expected this evening. At $4400 on FanDuel, the Warriors swingman could be a late value swap flier in DFS contests as tonight’s slate unfolds.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Golden State listed as -5.5 road favorites on the spread and -220 favorites on the moneyline.