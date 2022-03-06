Pac-12 Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Arizona, UCLA Lead Pack On Odds Board
Overview
With the Pac-12 regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament, and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Arizona as the favorite at -140.
The tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal games are scheduled for March 10, while semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12, at 9:00 p.m. on FOX.
The 12 Pac-12 teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 USC, No. 4 Colorado, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Washington, No. 7. Washington State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 California, No. 11 Utah, and No. 12 Oregon State.
Odds To Win Pac-12 Tournament
Top-seeded Arizona is the league’s favorite, but No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 USC sit not too far behind at +280 and +600, respectively. The Bruins are the only ones with a win over the Wildcats, but No. 4 Colorado has a win over Arizona and received a first-round bye, yet they sit at +4200.
The tournament winner will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid., aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.
The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY, MARCH 12 â CHAMPIONSHIP
Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:00 p.m., FOX