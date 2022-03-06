Pac-12 Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Arizona, UCLA Lead Pack On Odds Board

With the Pac-12 regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament, and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Arizona as the favorite at -140.

The tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal games are scheduled for March 10, while semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12, at 9:00 p.m. on FOX.

The 12 Pac-12 teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 USC, No. 4 Colorado, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Washington, No. 7. Washington State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 California, No. 11 Utah, and No. 12 Oregon State.

Odds To Win Pac-12 Tournament Arizona: -140 UCLA: +280 USC: +600 Oregon: +1200 Washington State: +2700 Colorado: +4200 Stanford: +15000 Oregon State: +25000 Arizona State: +25000 Washington: +25000 California: +25000 Utah: +25000

Top-seeded Arizona is the league’s favorite, but No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 USC sit not too far behind at +280 and +600, respectively. The Bruins are the only ones with a win over the Wildcats, but No. 4 Colorado has a win over Arizona and received a first-round bye, yet they sit at +4200.

The tournament winner will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid., aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, MARCH 12 â CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 9:00 p.m., FOX