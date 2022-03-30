Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon, Isaiah Jackson OUT Wednesday vs. Nuggets

According to Indiana Pacers reporter James Boyd, guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Isaiah Jackson are out for Wednesday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. are IN. Oshae Brissett is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 30, 2022

Brogdon is set to miss his sixth consecutive game, this time for rest purposes. The 29-year-old has dealt with several injuries, and with the Pacers having nothing to play for may not step on the court again this season. Brogdon has been limited to just 36 games in 2021-22, posting per-game averages of 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. Backup point guard Keifer Sykes who played 34 minutes in Indiana’s last contest, should once again see a decent-sized workload and represents a solid value in Wednesday DFS contests at his $3,800 price point (on FanDuel).

As for Jackson, he finds himself on the Pacers sideline for a fourth straight game due to a headache. In his absence, Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith will earn more minutes and can also be considered in DFS contests this evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Indiana listed as +10 home underdogs on the spread and +400 on the moneyline.