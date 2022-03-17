Rams sign Allen Robinson to a 3-Year, $46.5 Million Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The reigning Super Bowl champs refuse to be complacent.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, the Los Angeles Rams have come to terms on a three-year, $46.5 million contract with free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Allen Robinson to the #Rams, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

The deal reportedly includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

Robinson is coming off a forgettable 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. Plagued by poor quarterback play, the 28-year-old finished with 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown – his lowest numbers since missing 15 games in 2017 with an ACL tear.

Prior to last year’s performance, Robinson was fresh off a 102 catch, 1250 yard campaign – the third 1000 yard season of his career.

The deal seemingly derails any chance of LA re-signing free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who played a key role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run, is nursing a torn ACL suffered in the season’s finale.

Robinson’s presence should also signal the end of Van Jefferson’s every-down role in the Rams’ offense.

Turning 29 in August, the former Jacksonville Jaguar should be the third option in LA’s passing attack behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, rendering Robinson a backend wide receiver in 2022 fantasy drafts, albeit with upside.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams holding the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +1200.