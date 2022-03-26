Raptors Without Gary Trent Jr. Saturday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Raptors will be without starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. for the third game in a row when they take to the court against the Indiana Pacers. Trent Jr. is dealing with a foot injury and has been ruled out ahead of tip-off.

Raptors just announced Gary Trent Jr is not playing tonight against Indiana — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) March 26, 2022

The Raps have split the past two games without Trent, losing to the Chicago Bulls before scoring a clutch victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers — the team directly above them in the standings, whom they are chasing for the sixth-seed to avoid the play-in round.

Toronto has turned shooting guard duties over to rookie phenom Scottie Barnes, who has struggled in the starting rotation. Barnes has totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists while playing north of 35 minutes in both contests.

We’re anticipating Barnes back in the starting lineup against the Pacers; however, we are not enthralled with his fantasy potential.

Individual performances notwithstanding, the betting market continues to support the Raptors. Currently, they sit as -11.5 favorites for tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, per the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook.