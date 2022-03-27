Saint Peter's-North Carolina: How to Watch, Stream & Bet by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Elite Eight concludes Sunday night with two teams, few, if any, expected to reach this stage of the men’s NCAA Tournament as the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks battle the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels. With a spot in the Final Four on the line, here is all the key information for this highly anticipated matchup.

Where is Saint Peter’s-North Carolina

#15 Saint Peter’s: 22-11 (14-6) | #8 North Carolina: 27-9 (15-5)

Date: 03/27/2022 | Time: Following #10 Miami/#1 Kansas | Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Venue: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch Saint Peter’s-North Carolina

TV: CBS | Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel

How to Bet Saint Peter’s-North Carolina

Moneyline: Saint Peter’s +290 | North Carolina -375

Spread: Saint Peter’s +8.5 (-114) | North Carolina -8.5 (-106)

Total: 138.5 Over -110 | Under -110

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to create some early excitement for yourself? Take a shot at the game’s first field goal scorer, where UNC’s Armando Bacot is the odds-on-favorite at +450. You could also roll the other way with the Peacocks’ Daryl Banks at +650.

Will the Clock Finally Strike Midnight on Saint Peter’s Cinderella Run?

The feel-good story of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter’s, has already reached historic highs, becoming the first-ever No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. Now, can its magical run continue against one of the sport’s most successful programs? It’s anyone’s guess which is what makes March Madness must-watch television.

Peacocks Starting Five

G Matthew Lee

G Daryl Banks III

F Hassan Drame

F KC Ndefo

F Clarence Rupert

Can Hubert Davis & Company Continue Their Own Surprising Journey?

From nearly missing out on the NCAA Tournament, to what is now a berth in the Elite Eight, it has been an eventful campaign for UNC’s first-year head coach Hubert Davis. The 51-year-old will look to lead the Tar Heels to their first Final Four Appearance since 2017 and a matchup with perennial rival Duke, in what would be the first meeting ever between the two schools in the tournament’s history.

Tar Heels Starting Five

G R.J. Davis

G Caleb Love

G Leaky Black

F Brady Manek

F Armando Bacot