Saints Re-sign QB Jameis Winston to a 2-year, $28 million deal

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal worth $28 million.

So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

The contract comes with $21 million guaranteed to Winston. In 2021, the 28-year-old played seven games for the Saints, completing 95 passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. He only had three interceptions and 11 sacks. Winston also picked up 166 yards on the ground and scored one rushing touchdown.

This signing comes after the Saints missed out on trading for Deshaun Watson, who chose to go to the Cleveland Browns instead.

The Saints finished second in the NFC South with a 9-8 record. They had the fewest passing yards in the entire NFL with 3,186 and 187.4 per game. Watson, for his effort, averaged 190.9 passing yards and 214.6 total yards per game. New Orleans could use an upgrade to its receiving core, as no wideout topped 700 receiving yards. Marquez Callaway was the closest Saints’ receiver, picking up 698 receiving yards in 17 games.

