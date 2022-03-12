San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Sets NBA All-Time Wins Record by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich set the record for most wins in NBA history with 1,336 on Friday, as his Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 104-102.

Popovich is in his 26th season as head coach of the Spurs, the longest tenure in any of the four major sports leagues. Coach Pop has won five NBA Championships and three Coach of the Year awards. He also has a record of 23 consecutive winning seasons and 22 straight playoff appearances.

The Spurs are on the outside looking in as far as a playoff spot is concerned this season, as they sit a game behind the 10th-place New Orleans Pelicans and 3.5 behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

