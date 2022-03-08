Seattle Kraken Sign Jared McCann to a Five-Year Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Kraken have signed Jared McCann to a five-year, $25 million contract extension, SeattleKrakenPR reports.

The signing marks the first time in franchise history that a player has re-signed with the Kraken.



The signing marks the first time in franchise history that a player has re-signed with the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/2RHQsEUYyX — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 8, 2022

McCann is having the best season of his career with the expansion Kraken. In 50 games, he has 21 goals and 12 assists. The goals already set a career-high and the points are just two off his career-best. McCann leads the Kraken in goals and points in their inaugural season.

There was some thought that Seattle could trade McCann by the March 21 deadline to help a playoff team with depth down the middle, but this signing proves they believe he will be a big part of their future. That being said, the Kraken will make several trades by the deadline as players such as defensemen Vince Dunn and Mark Giordano are expected to find new homes.

