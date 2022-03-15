Sebastian Joseph-Day Inks 3-Year Contract with Chargers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Teams are wasting no time locking up free agents for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Chargers were the latest team to make a splash, signing defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year contract.

Former #Rams DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. He gets a 3-year deal worth $24M with $15M fully guaranteed. LAC doing work. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Joseph-Day is changing teams but not locales after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them to Super Bowl LVI.

Due to injuries, the Rutgers alum was limited to just seven games in 2021. Still, Joseph-Day set a career benchmark with 3.0 sacks, adding 38 combined tackles.

The Chargers will have a vaunted pass rush this season. Joey Bosa could single-handedly disrupt the passing game. Now, he’s joined by Joseph-Day and Khalil Mack, the latter of whom was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears last week.

AFC West matchups will be appointment television this season. The Chargers enter the season with an outside shot at the division crown, currently listed at +280 at FanDuel Sportsbook.