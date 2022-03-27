Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Miss Rest of Season With Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The writing could be on the wall for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2021-22 campaign. Rylan Stiles noted that the Oklahoma City Thunder could be sitting down with their starting point guard to discuss the merits of shutting him down for the rest of the season.

Obviously, that would preclude him from being included in Saturday night’s lineup against the Denver Nuggets.

Mark Daigneault said the conversation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the books yet. https://t.co/sddgtxtHYD — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) March 26, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander has missed two of the past three games while dealing with an ankle injury. The Canadian-born guard has been OKC’s best player, leading the team in scoring, win shares, and value over replacement player, per Basketball-Reference.

The Thunder have turned ball-handling duties over to Tre Mann, and the 21-year-old has responded with some of his best performances of the season. Mann is averaging 23.0 points per game over his previous three appearances.

Oklahoma City is out of their depths against the Nuggets, and that’s reflected in the betting price. The Thunder enter Saturday night’s contest as +17 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.