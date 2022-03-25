Starting Marte should return to Mets on Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Starling Marte is expected to return to the Mets’ lineup Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Buck Showalter expects James McCann back in game action by Tuesday. Starling Marte around the same timetable, perhaps a day earlier. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 25, 2022

Due to an oblique injury, Marte has missed the first half of spring training. He started hitting off a tee earlier this week and was able to play in a minor league game Wednesday. Marte will make his debut with the Mets on Tuesday if all goes well over the weekend, giving him approximately 10 days to get ready before Opening Day.

Marte was a significant free-agent addition by the Mets during the offseason. He is expected to play centerfield and bat first, although Brandon Nimmo could see time in both roles as the season rolls on. One can argue that with Marte being 33 years of age, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to move him off centerfield to try and save his legs as both the season and his career moves along.

The Mets are currently only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers as favorites are concerned to win the National League pennant. The Dodgers are at +220 while the Mets are at +500. You can find these odds and those of every MLB team at the FanDuel Sportsbook.