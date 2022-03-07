Suns' Devin Booker & Cameron Johnson Ruled Out For Tuesday vs. Magic by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) and forward Cameron Johnson (quad) have been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, per the league’s injury report.

Booker has missed the team’s past three games after entering quarantine on March 2 and will be forced to miss a fourth. As for Johnson, he had been a key contributor during Booker’s absence for Phoenix. Friday, the forward had a career-high 38-point outing against the New York Knicks but will be forced to miss his second consecutive game with a right quad contusion.

Booker has averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 54 starts this season. Johnson has posted 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 60 appearances on the year. With both guys out, expect more minutes to continue to come for both Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

NBA Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NBA all season long through spreads, totals, props, and much more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.