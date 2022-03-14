The Jaguars Sign Christian Kirk to a 4-year, $84 Million Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Christian Kirk to a four-year contract worth up to $84 million.

In 2021, Kirk led the Cardinals with 77 receptions and 982 receiving yards in 17 games. He also had five receiving touchdowns. However, the only game where Kirk had over 100 receiving yards was Week 3 against the Jaguars. Kirk’s deal is reportedly worth $72 million with a max of $84 million and adjusts to about $18 million annually, making him one of the top ten highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Kirk has played four years in the NFL but has never topped 1,000 receiving yards.

It looks like the Jags are trying to solidify their receiving core. Last offseason, Jacksonville signed Marvin Jones Jr. to a two-year, $12.5 million contract. Jones had 73 receptions for 832 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first year in Jacksonville.

The signing will give 22-year-old quarterback Trevor Lawrence another quality target on the field, albeit an expensive one.

